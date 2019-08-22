Comparing of Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development Inc. 9 1.40 N/A 0.46 12.85 Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 24 0.47 N/A 3.47 6.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Centennial Resource Development Inc. and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Centennial Resource Development Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Centennial Resource Development Inc. and Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3% Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0.00% 28.5% 10.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Centennial Resource Development Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Centennial Resource Development Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Centennial Resource Development Inc. and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s upside potential is 115.01% at a $10 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares and 50.5% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centennial Resource Development Inc. -4.34% -21.5% -40.14% -55.79% -67.04% -46.01% Plains All American Pipeline L.P. -4.04% -2.22% 1.62% 3.48% -3.1% 18.66%

For the past year Centennial Resource Development Inc. has -46.01% weaker performance while Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has 18.66% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Plains All American Pipeline L.P. beats Centennial Resource Development Inc.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. Its Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs. The companyÂ’s Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 80 million barrels of crude oil and refined products storage capacity; 32 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 97 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 31 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 6 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of active pipelines. Its Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; purchases cargos at load port and various locations in transit; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and ocean-going vessels; and purchases and sells natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 5 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 820 trucks and 1,065 trailers; and 10,660 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.