Comparing of Centene Corporation (CNC) and Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)

Since Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) and Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) are part of the Health Care Plans industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centene Corporation 53 0.29 N/A 3.04 17.12 Cigna Corporation 161 0.59 N/A 10.52 16.15

Table 1 demonstrates Centene Corporation and Cigna Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cigna Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Centene Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Centene Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Cigna Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Centene Corporation and Cigna Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centene Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.9% Cigna Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 2.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.82 beta indicates that Centene Corporation is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Cigna Corporation has a 0.7 beta and it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Centene Corporation and Cigna Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centene Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Cigna Corporation 0 0 6 3.00

The average target price of Centene Corporation is $65.8, with potential upside of 44.93%. Competitively the average target price of Cigna Corporation is $208.33, which is potential 29.52% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Centene Corporation appears more favorable than Cigna Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.5% of Centene Corporation shares and 90.8% of Cigna Corporation shares. Insiders held 4.9% of Centene Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Cigna Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centene Corporation -3.05% 1.44% 4.75% -19.9% -19.49% -9.64% Cigna Corporation -0.79% 7.04% 4.89% -14.95% -3.89% -10.53%

For the past year Centene Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Cigna Corporation.

Summary

Centene Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Cigna Corporation.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs. Its health plans include primary and specialty physician care, inpatient and outpatient hospital care, emergency and urgent care, prenatal care, laboratory and X-ray services, home health and durable medical equipment, behavioral health and substance abuse, 24-hour nurse advice line, transportation assistance, vision care, dental care, immunizations, prescriptions and limited over-the-counter drugs, specialty pharmacy, therapies, social work services, and care coordination. The Specialty Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management services; health, triage, wellness, and disease management services; vision services; dental services; correctional healthcare services; in-home health services; and integrated long-term care services, as well as care management software that automate the clinical, administrative, and technical components of care management programs. This segment offers its services and products to state programs, healthcare organizations, employer groups, and other commercial organizations. The company provides its services through primary and specialty care physicians, hospitals, and ancillary providers. Centene Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers. This segment also provides Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plans to seniors, and Medicaid plans. The Global Supplemental Benefits segment offers supplemental health, life, and accident insurance products. The Group Disability and Life segment provides group long-term and short-term disability, group life, accident, and specialty insurance products and related services. The Other Operations segment offers corporate-owned life insurance products that are permanent insurance contracts sold to corporations to provide life coverage; and run-off settlement annuity contracts. The company distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and insurance consultants; and directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals, as well as through direct response television and the Internet. Cigna Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.