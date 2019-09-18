Comparing of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

As Cement companies, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) and CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. 4 0.42 N/A 0.32 11.02 CRH plc 33 0.00 N/A 1.92 17.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. and CRH plc. CRH plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than CRH plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 7% 2.4% CRH plc 0.00% 16.9% 7.5%

Risk & Volatility

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.44 beta. From a competition point of view, CRH plc has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor CRH plc’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. CRH plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. and CRH plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. 0 1 0 2.00 CRH plc 0 0 0 0.00

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has a 69.60% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.4% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.8% of CRH plc are owned by institutional investors. 60% are CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of CRH plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. -4.81% -17.59% -22.27% -33.46% -52.72% -26.14% CRH plc 1.21% 0.63% 0.06% 14.8% -3.58% 26.6%

For the past year CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. had bearish trend while CRH plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors CRH plc beats CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. In addition, it provides building solutions for housing projects, pavement projects, and green building consultancy services; and information technology solutions. The company has operations in Mexico; the United States; Europe; South and Central America, and the Caribbean; Asia, the Middle East, and Africa; and internationally. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1906 and is based in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. The company operates through seven segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, Americas Distribution, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mixed and precast concrete, concrete landscaping, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, shutters and awnings, and fencing and composite access chambers. It also produces and sells concrete masonry and hardscapes, packaged lawn and garden products, packaged cement mixes, construction accessories, and glass and aluminum glazing systems, as well as fencing, utility, drainage, and structural precast products; and provides asphalt paving services. In addition, the company is involved in supplying exterior products, such as roofing and siding, as well as interior products comprising gypsum wallboard, metal studs, and acoustical ceiling systems; and selling a range of bricks, cement, sanitary, heating, plumbing, and other building products through its do-it-yourself stores to the general public and small and medium-sized builders to the general public and small and medium-sized builders. It operates primarily in Western Europe and North America, as well as in Eastern Europe, South America, the Philippines, China, and India. CRH plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.