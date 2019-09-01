Comparing of Celyad SA (CYAD) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 18 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.78 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Celyad SA and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Celyad SA and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Celyad SA and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 44.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Celyad SA and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.89% and 77.7%. Celyad SA’s share held by insiders are 0.09%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has weaker performance than Celyad SA

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Celyad SA on 5 of the 8 factors.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.