Comparing of Celyad SA (CYAD) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Both Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 20 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Celyad SA and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celyad SA and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.89% and 35.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -4.7% -11.53% -9.91% -31.37% -42.14% 5.81% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5%

For the past year Celyad SA’s stock price has smaller growth than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.