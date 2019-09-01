Comparing of Celyad SA (CYAD) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

We will be comparing the differences between Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 18 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.87 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Celyad SA and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Celyad SA and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.89% of Celyad SA shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.09% of Celyad SA shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Celyad SA has -37.44% weaker performance while Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats on 3 of the 4 factors Celyad SA.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.