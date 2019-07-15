Comparing of Celyad SA (CYAD) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Both Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 20 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Celyad SA and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Celyad SA and Chiasma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Celyad SA and Chiasma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 108.66% and its consensus target price is $13.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celyad SA and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.89% and 66.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.09% of Celyad SA shares. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -4.7% -11.53% -9.91% -31.37% -42.14% 5.81% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year Celyad SA has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats Celyad SA on 4 of the 7 factors.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.