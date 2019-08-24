Comparing of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Since Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 77.85 N/A -0.55 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Celsion Corporation and Zafgen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.95 beta indicates that Celsion Corporation is 95.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Zafgen Inc.’s 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Celsion Corporation and Zafgen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 702.16% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Celsion Corporation and Zafgen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 81.8%. Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Celsion Corporation beats Zafgen Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.