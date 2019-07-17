Comparing of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

We will be comparing the differences between Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 73.74 N/A -0.67 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Celsion Corporation and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Celsion Corporation and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 579.72% and its average target price is $2.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.8% and 40.67% respectively. 0.1% are Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62%

For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.