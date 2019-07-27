Comparing of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

As Biotechnology companies, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 71.69 N/A -0.67 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 116.87 N/A -2.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Celsion Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Celsion Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation. Its rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Celsion Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 72.7%. About 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.