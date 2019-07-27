Comparing of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

As Biotechnology companies, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|71.69
|N/A
|-0.67
|0.00
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|17
|116.87
|N/A
|-2.35
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Celsion Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Celsion Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-60.4%
|-26.2%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-76.3%
|-42.6%
Liquidity
4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation. Its rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Celsion Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 72.7%. About 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celsion Corporation
|3.65%
|0.89%
|3.65%
|4.61%
|-12.02%
|60.99%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-3.68%
|32.47%
|27.78%
|-16.25%
|0%
|-8.88%
For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Celsion Corporation beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
