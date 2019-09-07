Comparing of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 76.14 N/A -0.55 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 32 25.32 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Celsion Corporation and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Risk and Volatility

Celsion Corporation is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics’s beta is 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio is 14.9 and has 14.8 Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celsion Corporation and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Nektar Therapeutics has an average target price of $31, with potential upside of 82.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 94.8% respectively. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Nektar Therapeutics has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance while Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Celsion Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.