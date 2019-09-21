Comparing of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

We are contrasting Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 69.80 N/A -0.55 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 24.22 N/A 0.03 23.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Celsion Corporation and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Celsion Corporation and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Volatility & Risk

Celsion Corporation’s current beta is 1.95 and it happens to be 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celsion Corporation and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 average price target and a 79.40% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celsion Corporation and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 31.9% respectively. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.28% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Celsion Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.