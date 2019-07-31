Comparing of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Both Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|73.33
|N/A
|-0.67
|0.00
|Alector Inc.
|20
|52.50
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Celsion Corporation and Alector Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Celsion Corporation and Alector Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-60.4%
|-26.2%
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Alector Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celsion Corporation and Alector Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Celsion Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Alector Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 24.88%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares and 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Celsion Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celsion Corporation
|3.65%
|0.89%
|3.65%
|4.61%
|-12.02%
|60.99%
|Alector Inc.
|7.27%
|-11.58%
|19.62%
|0%
|0%
|21.28%
For the past year Celsion Corporation was more bullish than Alector Inc.
Summary
Alector Inc. beats Celsion Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.