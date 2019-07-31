Comparing of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Both Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 73.33 N/A -0.67 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 52.50 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Celsion Corporation and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Celsion Corporation and Alector Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Alector Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celsion Corporation and Alector Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Alector Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 24.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares and 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Celsion Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99% Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28%

For the past year Celsion Corporation was more bullish than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Celsion Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.