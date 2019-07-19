Comparing of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 70.46 N/A -0.67 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Celsion Corporation and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.18 shows that Celsion Corporation is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 189.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.89 beta.

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares and 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.97% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year Celsion Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.