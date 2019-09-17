Comparing of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1965.07 N/A -2.21 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 81.94% and an $27 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 40.67% respectively. About 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.