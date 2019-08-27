Comparing of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1524.12 N/A -2.21 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3852.55 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Volatility & Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.67. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 134.58% and an $27 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $17.5, which is potential 183.17% upside. The results provided earlier shows that TG Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares and 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.14%. Competitively, 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.