Comparing of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

As Biotechnology companies, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.43M -2.21 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 18 0.00 5.94M -2.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 85,362,210.60% -45.6% -38.7% Synthorx Inc. 33,427,124.37% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Synthorx Inc. which has a 22.2 Current Ratio and a 22.2 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 56.04% for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. with average target price of $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Synthorx Inc. has 8.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Synthorx Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.