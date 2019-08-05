Comparing of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1166.45 N/A -2.21 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.52 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Risk & Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 167.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.67 beta. Recro Pharma Inc. has a -0.27 beta and it is 127.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 3.6 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 96.15% and an $26.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Recro Pharma Inc.’s potential downside is -9.86% and its consensus target price is $8.5. The results provided earlier shows that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. appears more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.14%. Comparatively, 1.8% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.