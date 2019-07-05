Comparing of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1297.75 N/A -2.21 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.65 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 3.12 beta, while its volatility is 212.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Orgenesis Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc. has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 85.31% and an $26.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Orgenesis Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.