Comparing of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Its Competitors

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.60% -38.70% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $26.5, suggesting a potential upside of 90.37%. The potential upside of the rivals is 133.00%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -6.34% weaker performance while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s competitors have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a beta of 3.12 and its 212.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.