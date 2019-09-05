Comparing of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1579.74 N/A -2.21 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 126.32% for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. with average target price of $27.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 10.8%. About 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was less bearish than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.