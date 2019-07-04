Comparing of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1216.53 N/A -2.21 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and has 11.4 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential is 88.08% at a $26.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -6.34% weaker performance while Gossamer Bio Inc. has 14.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.