Comparing of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.43M -2.21 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 37 -0.47 22.48M -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 87,923,076.92% -45.6% -38.7% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 60,855,441.26% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.67 beta means Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s volatility is 167.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 53.54% and an $23 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $57.5, while its potential upside is 52.20%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. looks more robust than Esperion Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.