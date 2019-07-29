Comparing of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1201.85 N/A -2.21 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 9 371.66 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Volatility and Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 3.12 beta, while its volatility is 212.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s 173.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 2.4 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 90.37% for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. with average target price of $26.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend while CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats CorMedix Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.