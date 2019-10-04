Comparing of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.43M -2.21 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 7 0.00 7.69M -8.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 85,939,849.62% -45.6% -38.7% Axcella Health Inc. 112,426,900.58% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential is 53.85% at a $23 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Axcella Health Inc.’s consensus price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 298.94%. The data provided earlier shows that Axcella Health Inc. appears more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has stronger performance than Axcella Health Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.