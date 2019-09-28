Comparing of Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

This is a contrast between Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 12 0.00 28.07M -1.62 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 50.58M -1.31 0.00

Demonstrates Cellectis S.A. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cellectis S.A. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 229,705,400.98% 0% 0% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 869,072,164.95% -38.6% -35.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cellectis S.A. has a beta of 1.69 and its 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.7. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and has 18.7 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectis S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cellectis S.A. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 average target price and a 237.19% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has stronger performance than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cellectis S.A.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.