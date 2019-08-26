Comparing of Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 46.59 N/A -1.62 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cellectis S.A. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. are 9.8 and 9.7. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectis S.A.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cellectis S.A. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectis S.A.’s average price target is $38.67, while its potential upside is 218.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Cellectis S.A. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.