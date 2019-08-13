Comparing of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

This is a contrast between Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 98 64.38 N/A -2.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.15 shows that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 173.97% at a $6 average target price. Competitively Spark Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $95.79, with potential downside of -1.50%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Spark Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.