Comparing of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Both Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 183.02%. Meanwhile, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 68.21%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 58.9% respectively. 0.1% are Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.