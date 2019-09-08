Comparing of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

This is a contrast between Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.51 N/A 3.37 3.52

In table 1 we can see Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Innoviva Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Innoviva Inc. is 42.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 42.5. Innoviva Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a 173.97% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Innoviva Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 80.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance while Innoviva Inc. has -31.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.