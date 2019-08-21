Comparing of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

As Biotechnology companies, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.48 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.15 beta indicates that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ImmuCell Corporation on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, ImmuCell Corporation which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 175.23% for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. with average price target of $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 23.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.