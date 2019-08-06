Comparing of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.15 beta means Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.45 beta which is 45.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 184.36%. On the other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 369.35% and its consensus price target is $12.25. The data provided earlier shows that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Cellectar Biosciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.