Comparing of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Both Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Axcella Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 257.71% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.