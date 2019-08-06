Comparing of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Since Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.09 N/A -4.54 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.99 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.57 beta indicates that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 257.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 123.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $19, while its potential upside is 826.83%. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus price target and a 1,545.23% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Celldex Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.5% and 39.9%. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.36%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.