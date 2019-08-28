Comparing of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

We are comparing Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.54 N/A -4.54 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Demonstrates Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Risk and Volatility

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 257.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.57 beta. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.25 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19 is Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 800.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.