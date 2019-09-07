Comparing of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.63 N/A -4.54 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.57 beta, while its volatility is 257.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation’s beta is 3.29 which is 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a 787.85% upside potential and a consensus target price of $19.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 13% respectively. Insiders owned 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Histogenics Corporation has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.