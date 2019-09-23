Comparing of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 7.67 N/A -4.54 0.00 Codexis Inc. 18 13.90 N/A -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Volatility & Risk

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 257.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s beta is -0.06 which is 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Codexis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 92.2% respectively. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.36%. Comparatively, Codexis Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.