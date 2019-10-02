Comparing of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) and Its Competitors

As Telecom Services – Domestic company, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cellcom Israel Ltd. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 56.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Cellcom Israel Ltd. has 48.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.08% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Cellcom Israel Ltd. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel Ltd. 2,633,785,344.57% -5.10% -1.30% Industry Average 20.78% 25.76% 4.16%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Cellcom Israel Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel Ltd. 61.57M 2 0.00 Industry Average 799.16M 3.85B 37.18

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Cellcom Israel Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.67 2.23

The potential upside of the peers is 30.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cellcom Israel Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellcom Israel Ltd. -3.76% -0.69% -30.68% -43.84% -48.29% -51.19% Industry Average 3.12% 8.88% 5.85% 19.88% 21.70% 33.39%

For the past year Cellcom Israel Ltd. has -51.19% weaker performance while Cellcom Israel Ltd.’s competitors have 33.39% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Cellcom Israel Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Cellcom Israel Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.41 and has 0.94 Quick Ratio. Cellcom Israel Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellcom Israel Ltd.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Cellcom Israel Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.26. Competitively, Cellcom Israel Ltd.’s competitors’ beta is 0.77 which is 22.71% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Cellcom Israel Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cellcom Israel Ltd.’s rivals beat Cellcom Israel Ltd. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services. It also provides value-added services comprising SMS and MMS services; cloud backup content services, including Cellcom Volume music application and Cellcom TV application; text and multimedia messaging services; and advanced cellular content services. In addition, the company sells handsets, modems, tablets, and laptops, as well as offers repair services. Further, it provides transmission and data services through approximately 1,800 kilometers of inland fiber-optic infrastructure and complementary microwave links to selected business customers. Additionally, the company offers Internet connectivity and related services; international calling services, operator services, teleconferencing services, international long distance services, and landline telephony services; and cloud services and data security products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 10.2 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.