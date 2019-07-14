Comparing of Celanese Corporation (CE) and Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) and Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) have been rivals in the Chemicals – Major Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celanese Corporation 101 1.94 N/A 8.84 11.45 Minerals Technologies Inc. 57 0.99 N/A 4.62 12.52

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Celanese Corporation and Minerals Technologies Inc. Minerals Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Celanese Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Celanese Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celanese Corporation 0.00% 36.5% 12.3% Minerals Technologies Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 5.4%

Risk and Volatility

Celanese Corporation has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1.91 beta and it is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celanese Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Minerals Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Minerals Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Celanese Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Celanese Corporation and Minerals Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celanese Corporation 0 5 3 2.38 Minerals Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Celanese Corporation has a 11.07% upside potential and an average target price of $118.86. Meanwhile, Minerals Technologies Inc.’s average target price is $65, while its potential upside is 25.19%. Based on the results shown earlier, Minerals Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Celanese Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Celanese Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.6% of Minerals Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Celanese Corporation shares. Comparatively, Minerals Technologies Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celanese Corporation -4.3% -2.68% 2.41% -1.52% -6.47% 12.48% Minerals Technologies Inc. -3.34% -7.38% -0.7% 2.12% -19.1% 12.66%

For the past year Celanese Corporation has weaker performance than Minerals Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Celanese Corporation beats Minerals Technologies Inc.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. Its Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products. The companyÂ’s Industrial Specialties segment offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. Its Acetyl Intermediates segment produces and sells acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals. The segment also provides organic solvents and intermediates for use in pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segmentÂ’s products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. Its Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. The companyÂ’s Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite. This segment offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals and other products. Its Construction Technologies segment provides environmental products comprising bentonite and polymer lining technologies, as well as specialized technologies to mitigate vapor intrusion. This segment also provides various active and passive products for waterproofing of underground structures, commercial building envelopes, and tunnels, as well as drilling products. It serves construction project customers. The companyÂ’s Energy Services segment provides offshore water treatment/filtration and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. Minerals Technologies Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.