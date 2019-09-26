Comparing of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

As Biotechnology businesses, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 550.72 N/A -1.15 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CEL-SCI Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CEL-SCI Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 343.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CEL-SCI Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 33.4%. About 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.01% stronger performance while Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -56.12% weaker performance.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.