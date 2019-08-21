Comparing of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 515.65 N/A -1.15 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CEL-SCI Corporation and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Risk and Volatility

CEL-SCI Corporation is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.83. From a competition point of view, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a -0.05 beta which is 105.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.01% stronger performance while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.