Comparing of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 405.81 N/A -1.24 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.81 N/A -0.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see CEL-SCI Corporation and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.68 beta indicates that CEL-SCI Corporation is 68.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s 28.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4 respectively. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CEL-SCI Corporation and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average price target and a 379.65% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CEL-SCI Corporation and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.8% and 0%. CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend while Acorda Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats CEL-SCI Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.