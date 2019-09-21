Comparing of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) and Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) and Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Retail. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 3 1.67 N/A 0.14 20.44 Kimco Realty Corporation 18 7.46 N/A 0.49 39.28

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. and Kimco Realty Corporation. Kimco Realty Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Realty Trust Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. is currently more affordable than Kimco Realty Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cedar Realty Trust Inc. and Kimco Realty Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3% 1% Kimco Realty Corporation 0.00% 8% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Kimco Realty Corporation’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. and Kimco Realty Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Kimco Realty Corporation 2 2 1 2.20

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has a consensus price target of $2, and a -28.32% downside potential. Competitively the average price target of Kimco Realty Corporation is $18.45, which is potential -8.98% downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Kimco Realty Corporation is looking more favorable than Cedar Realty Trust Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares and 93.8% of Kimco Realty Corporation shares. Insiders owned 3.3% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Kimco Realty Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 11.2% 8.17% -12.3% -19.42% -39.83% -11.46% Kimco Realty Corporation 2.18% 7.02% 10.4% 10.78% 17.64% 31.13%

For the past year Cedar Realty Trust Inc. had bearish trend while Kimco Realty Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Kimco Realty Corporation beats Cedar Realty Trust Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of properties. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States predominantly in mid- Atlantic and Northeast coastal states. The firm primarily invests in supermarket-anchored shopping centers. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT All Equity REIT Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Port Washington, New York.

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. The firm also provides property management services relating to the management, leasing, operation, and maintenance of real estate properties. Kimco Realty Corporation was formed in 1966 and is based in New Hyde Park, New York with additional office all across North America.