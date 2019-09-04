Comparing of CDW Corporation (CDW) and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

We are contrasting CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW Corporation 105 0.99 N/A 4.38 26.98 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 66 2.02 N/A 3.47 18.75

In table 1 we can see CDW Corporation and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CDW Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. CDW Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CDW Corporation and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW Corporation 0.00% 64.8% 9.1% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 13%

Volatility and Risk

CDW Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s 1.02 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CDW Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CDW Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

CDW Corporation and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 3 3 1 2.14

CDW Corporation has a -3.29% downside potential and an average target price of $112.2. Competitively the consensus target price of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is $71.88, which is potential 16.92% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is looking more favorable than CDW Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CDW Corporation and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 96% respectively. 0.9% are CDW Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDW Corporation 4.01% 5% 10.06% 42.4% 41.37% 45.79% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation -0.94% 1.34% -9.75% -6.68% -19.34% 2.61%

For the past year CDW Corporation has stronger performance than Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Summary

CDW Corporation beats Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Corporate and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, enterprise and data storage, video monitors, printers, desktop computers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, network management, and software as a service offerings. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology (IT), operations and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. Its consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and operations consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports proprietary and third-party software products for the healthcare industry, including solutions for health insurance plans, third party benefit administrators, and healthcare providers. In addition, it provides outsourcing services, such as application maintenance services; IT infrastructure services; and business process services comprising clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, equity research support, commercial operations, and order management services, as well as related services, including platform-based services. The company serves various industries, including banking and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing and logistics; retail, travel, and hospitality; consumer goods; communications; information, media, and entertainment; and technology. The company markets and sells services through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.