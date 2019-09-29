Comparing of CDK Global Inc. (CDK) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 45 1.42 120.76M 2.92 17.78 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 -0.40 32.14M -6.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights CDK Global Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CDK Global Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 266,167,070.75% -89.9% 12.3% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 448,256,624.83% -93.4% -28.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.87 beta means CDK Global Inc.’s volatility is 13.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s 44.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CDK Global Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CDK Global Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 136.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.3% of CDK Global Inc. shares and 47.6% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares. About 0.44% of CDK Global Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. was less bullish than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.