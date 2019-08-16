Comparing of CBS Corporation (CBS) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX). The two are both Entertainment – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBS Corporation 50 1.07 N/A 7.89 6.53 Fox Corporation 36 1.80 N/A 2.60 14.32

Demonstrates CBS Corporation and Fox Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Fox Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than CBS Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CBS Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBS Corporation 0.00% 102.5% 13.9% Fox Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

CBS Corporation and Fox Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBS Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Fox Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of CBS Corporation is $61.5, with potential upside of 40.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of CBS Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.77% of Fox Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of CBS Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 35.3% of Fox Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBS Corporation 0.9% 1.9% 0.74% 4.06% 0.45% 17.82% Fox Corporation 0.84% 3.45% -3.98% 0% 0% -5.1%

For the past year CBS Corporation had bullish trend while Fox Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors CBS Corporation beats Fox Corporation.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content; and Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and childrenÂ’s consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 30 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from the companyÂ’s television stations, and news and sports radio stations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.