Comparing of CBS Corporation (CBS-A) and Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS.A) and Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) are two firms in the Entertainment – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBS Corporation 50 1.11 N/A 8.01 6.43 Cinedigm Corp. 2 0.89 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CBS Corporation and Cinedigm Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has CBS Corporation and Cinedigm Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBS Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cinedigm Corp. 0.00% 50.7% -16.1%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given CBS Corporation and Cinedigm Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cinedigm Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Cinedigm Corp. is $3, which is potential 140.00% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of CBS Corporation shares and 7.7% of Cinedigm Corp. shares. Competitively, 60.47% are Cinedigm Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBS Corporation 0.96% 1.86% 0.53% 3.75% -10.33% 17.4% Cinedigm Corp. -9.09% -17.29% -41.8% 4.76% -29.03% 92.95%

For the past year CBS Corporation was less bullish than Cinedigm Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CBS Corporation beats Cinedigm Corp.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group. It manages a library of distribution rights to various titles and episodes released across digital, physical, and home and mobile entertainment platforms, as well as services digital cinema assets on approximately 12,000 domestic and foreign movie screens. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ZDF, Shout! Factory, NFL, NHL, and Scholastic, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers. It also collaborates with producers, including various brands and other content owners to market, source, curate, and distribute quality content to targeted audiences through existing and emerging digital home entertainment platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Xbox, PlayStation, and cable video-on-demand; and distributes DVD and Blu-ray discs to wholesalers and retailers with sales coverage to approximately 60,000 brick and mortar storefronts, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. In addition, the company operates various branded and curated over-the-top entertainment channels, including Docurama, CONtv, and Dove Channel. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp. and changed its name to Cinedigm Corp. in September 2013. Cinedigm Corp. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.