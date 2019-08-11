Comparing of CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH)

We are comparing CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CBL & Associates Properties Inc
|1
|0.19
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|20
|1.39
|N/A
|0.32
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CBL & Associates Properties Inc
|0.00%
|-16.4%
|-3%
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CBL & Associates Properties Inc and Washington Prime Group Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CBL & Associates Properties Inc
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 241.30% for CBL & Associates Properties Inc with average price target of $3.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
CBL & Associates Properties Inc and Washington Prime Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 0%. 2.2% are CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CBL & Associates Properties Inc
|2.94%
|1.94%
|-7.89%
|-56.07%
|-80.45%
|-45.31%
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Washington Prime Group Inc. beats CBL & Associates Properties Inc on 6 of the 7 factors.
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties. CBL & Associates Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee with additional offices in Waltham, Massachusetts; Chesterfield, Missouri; and Irving, Texas.
