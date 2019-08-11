Comparing of CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH)

We are comparing CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties Inc 1 0.19 N/A -0.95 0.00 Washington Prime Group Inc. 20 1.39 N/A 0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties Inc 0.00% -16.4% -3% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CBL & Associates Properties Inc and Washington Prime Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties Inc 0 1 0 2.00 Washington Prime Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 241.30% for CBL & Associates Properties Inc with average price target of $3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CBL & Associates Properties Inc and Washington Prime Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 0%. 2.2% are CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBL & Associates Properties Inc 2.94% 1.94% -7.89% -56.07% -80.45% -45.31% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Washington Prime Group Inc. beats CBL & Associates Properties Inc on 6 of the 7 factors.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties. CBL & Associates Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee with additional offices in Waltham, Massachusetts; Chesterfield, Missouri; and Irving, Texas.