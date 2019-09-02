Comparing of CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

We are contrasting CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ Inc. 21 1.33 N/A 1.13 20.74 TTEC Holdings Inc. 40 1.39 N/A 1.08 43.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CBIZ Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc. TTEC Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CBIZ Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. CBIZ Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CBIZ Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 5.1% TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 4.7%

Volatility and Risk

CBIZ Inc. has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, TTEC Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CBIZ Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor TTEC Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. TTEC Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CBIZ Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CBIZ Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 27.4%. Insiders held 2.6% of CBIZ Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBIZ Inc. 6.76% 17.56% 17.85% 19.54% 6.23% 18.63% TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23%

For the past year CBIZ Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than TTEC Holdings Inc.

Summary

TTEC Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors CBIZ Inc.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.