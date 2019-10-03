Comparing of CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Both CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ Inc. 23 1.27 48.86M 1.13 20.74 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 -0.11 38.11M -0.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CBIZ Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CBIZ Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ Inc. 209,699,570.82% 10.5% 5.1% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 5,012,495,067.74% -34.7% -24.3%

Volatility & Risk

CBIZ Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.35 beta. Competitively, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

CBIZ Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CBIZ Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CBIZ Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s potential upside is 284.62% and its average price target is $3.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CBIZ Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 22.8% respectively. About 2.6% of CBIZ Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBIZ Inc. 6.76% 17.56% 17.85% 19.54% 6.23% 18.63% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75%

For the past year CBIZ Inc. was more bullish than Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Summary

CBIZ Inc. beats Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.